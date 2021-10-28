California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.