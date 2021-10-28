California Public Employees Retirement System Has $728,000 Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 75.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,187 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Tennant has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

