California Public Employees Retirement System Has $620,000 Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Busey were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

