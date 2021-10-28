Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

