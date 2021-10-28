Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.41 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.280 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,358. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $175.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.