C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s (CHRW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

