Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.30 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

NYSE BG traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10. Bunge has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Stephens raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

