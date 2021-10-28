Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.49

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 5908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

