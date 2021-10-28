Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.21.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

