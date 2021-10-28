BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 45,138 shares.The stock last traded at $90.27 and had previously closed at $94.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BRP by 449.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

