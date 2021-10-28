Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.89

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $110.45, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 342.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 34.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,018.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

