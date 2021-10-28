Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.85 on Wednesday, hitting C$47.90. 252,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. The company has a market cap of C$13.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$41.88 and a 12-month high of C$63.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

