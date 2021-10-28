Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

