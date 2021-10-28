Bronwyn Curtis Acquires 1,000 Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($46,603.08).
BHMG opened at GBX 3,520 ($45.99) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,425.85. BH Macro Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The firm has a market cap of £963.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58.
BH Macro Company Profile
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.