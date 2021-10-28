Bronwyn Curtis Acquires 1,000 Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Bronwyn Curtis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,567 ($46.60) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($46,603.08).

BHMG opened at GBX 3,520 ($45.99) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,425.85. BH Macro Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The firm has a market cap of £963.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

