Brokers Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

