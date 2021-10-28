Brokers Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

RF stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

