Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.36 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.