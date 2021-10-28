Brokers Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NCMI stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $774,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 103.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59,603 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 18.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 240,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.