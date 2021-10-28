Brokers Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $10.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 266,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.