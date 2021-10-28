Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT at $158.10

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $136.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.96. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

