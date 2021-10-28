Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

