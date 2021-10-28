Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target at $25.33

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TPST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,385. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75). Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.