Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $33.50

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FQVLF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,848. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

