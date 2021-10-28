Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $230.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.48 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $701.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $705.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

