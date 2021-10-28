Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report $79.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $102.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $297.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $370.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. 8,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $500.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

