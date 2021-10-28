Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report $189.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $757.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $764.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

