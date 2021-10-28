Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 947,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,127 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,806. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

