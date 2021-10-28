Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report $6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the lowest is $6.05. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 507.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $16.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $14.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.99. 1,595,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $181.25. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

