Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $4.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the highest is $4.95. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $15.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,271. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

