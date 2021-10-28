Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.13. American Express reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Express by 22.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

