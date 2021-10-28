Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.84 Million

Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $502.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.25 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,002. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after purchasing an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

