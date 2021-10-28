Brokerages Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 12,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $427.86 million, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 0.22. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

