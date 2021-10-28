Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.