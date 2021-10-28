Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $55.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

