Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

