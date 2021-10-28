Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.50. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.19. 1,303,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

