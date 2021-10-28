Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.04.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

