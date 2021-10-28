Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nielsen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nielsen by 9.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 103,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 5,027,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

