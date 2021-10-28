Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $648.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.50 million and the highest is $703.77 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 1,119,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,321. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

