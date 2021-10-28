Brokerages Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.74 Million

Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report sales of $410.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,712. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 72,884 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 28,219,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,883,570. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. ContextLogic has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

