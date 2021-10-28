Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

