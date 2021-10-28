Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
BCOV opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
