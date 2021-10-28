Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

BCOV opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

