BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBIO. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.90.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,314,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

