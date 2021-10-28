Brett D. Heffes Sells 5,211 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winmark stock opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $201.29. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $226.09. The company has a market cap of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $7.95 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Winmark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Winmark by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 44.7% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.