Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 5,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $290.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

