BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.94.

BP stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in BP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BP by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

