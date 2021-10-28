Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
NYSE BSX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
