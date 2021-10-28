Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

