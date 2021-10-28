Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

