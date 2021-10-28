Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $123.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $105.71 and last traded at $103.45, with a volume of 5373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

