Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,498.16

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $286,498.16 and approximately $47,334.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00007998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00069792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00070158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00096442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,697.70 or 1.01419071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.02 or 0.06905821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

