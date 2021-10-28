BOOM Trading Down 7.6% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $59,446.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00099562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,542,783 coins and its circulating supply is 778,512,050 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars.

